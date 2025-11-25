Battery marks TagEnergy’s move to multi-tech player in Australian market

TagEnergy has signed a balance of plant contract with Consolidated Power Projects Australia (CPP) for construction of the 150 MW / 600 MWh Golden Plains battery energy storage system (BESS) near Rokewood in Victoria’s western districts.

The battery is to be constructed alongside TagEnergy’s Golden Plains Wind Farm, where the 756 MW first stage is undergoing final commissioning testing, and construction is underway on the 577 MW second stage. When completed in mid-2027, the mega project will be the southern hemisphere’s largest wind farm and capable of delivering 9% of Victoria’s energy needs.

TagEnergy Managing Partner Australia Andrew Riggs said the combination of renewable energy generation and onsite battery storage would be a powerful pairing that will add significant flexibility and reliability to the state’s energy grid.

“Golden Plains BESS will help balance supply and demand on the grid and provide critical capacity during peak demand periods,” he said. “It will optimise the use of renewable electricity as we continue to accelerate the energy transition. And it will enable more adaptable and reliable access to renewable, cost-effective energy for families, homes and business.”

Construction of the facility, that will integrate 168 Tesla Megapack 2XL units, is expected to commence on site early next year, with the battery expected to be operational by mid-2027.

Tesla APAC Regional Director Josef Tadich said the system will operate as a grid-forming battery, providing critical support for Victoria’s 500 kV transmission network in the state’s western districts.

“By delivering 24/7 essential system strength services, it will support the transmission network in times of high renewable energy penetration in Victoria’s west,” he said. “It will also maximise renewable generation through energy arbitrage by charging in times of renewable energy abundance during the middle of the day and discharging at times when Victorians need it most in the evening peak.”

The progress on the Golden Plains battery project marks a shift for TagEnergy in the Australian market.

It is the company’s first storage project in Australia, but the independent power producer does have a track record in battery development. Launched six years ago, TagEnergy has already built six operational BESS facilities in the United Kingdom and its construction of France’s largest battery storage system is nearing completion.

It also has a pipeline of approved and proposed battery storage projects across Australia following its acquisition of early-stage developer ACE Power in August.

That deal added approximately 6 GW of battery, solar and wind projects to its Australian portfolio, boosting its pipeline of renewable energy projects across the country to about 10 GW.