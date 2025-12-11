Indonesian 50 MW thin-film solar factory pilot aims for 1 GW per year

Netherlands-based thin-film solar technology producer HyET Solaris has signed a non-binding term sheet with Jakarta-headquartered PT Pertamina Power Indonesia (PPI), in a step toward manufacturing lightweight and flexible solar products in Indonesia.

The companies will jointly develop a $119.9 million (USD 80 million) pilot project to validate the commercial feasibility of producing and marketing HyET Solaris’ lightweight and flexible products—including it’s Luxifoil technology.

Luxifoil is an extremely low weight technology produced using a roll-to-roll (R2R) process onto an aluminium foil sustrate, with potential to lead to new application possibilities across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets.

Data gathered from the 50 MWp / year pilot phase will assess the economics and viability of scaling up to a full-size, 1 GWp / year solar manufacturing facility.

Approximately 90% of the raw materials required to manufacture Luxifoil is locally available, and the project is expected to support Indonesia’s growing renewable energy ambitions while stimulating local value creation.

Subject to positive pilot results, PPI and HyET Solaris intend to expand their cooperation, potentially forming a joint venture that may receive an exclusive commercial license to manufacture and supply HyET Solaris products throughout the ASEAN region.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the availability of innovative solar technology across the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region while strengthening Indonesia’s domestic renewable energy manufacturing capabilities.

Netherlands-headquartered investment firm Invest International has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for their involvement in the collaboration.