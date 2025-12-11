Household solar electricity generation in the Australian national accounts

When households undertake productive activity, the ABS treats them as small businesses (unincorporated enterprises) for accounting purposes. This enables us to measure and count their economic contribution properly.

This approach is applied in the ANA to measure housing services. When you own your home, the ABS calculates what you would pay if you rented it. That imputed rent is treated as if you are running a small business – you are producing a housing service (and consuming that service). The same logic now applies to solar electricity.

Rooftop solar panels owned by households for electricity production will now be treated as a distinct asset class, separate to the dwelling they are attached to.

These panels are classified as investment in machinery and equipment and are generally sourced from overseas (recorded as imports). This reclassification resulted in no change to total private investment. The dwelling (excluding the roof top solar panels) that produces housing services is separately classified as investment in dwellings.

Solar electricity produced by these unincorporated enterprises contributes to the gross value added (GVA) for the Electricity, Gas, Water and Waste Services industry.

This includes electricity consumed by the household and any surplus sold to the grid. Electricity consumed by the household is recorded as household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) of Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels. Income generated from household electricity production is captured as gross mixed income. Income includes the surplus exported to the grid and imputed income from the amount consumed.