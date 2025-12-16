Valent lands state planning approval for Armidale battery project

Renewables developer Valent Energy, a joint venture between Hong Kong-based private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners and Singapore-headquartered maritime and energy company BW Group, has secured state planning approval for its Armidale battery energy storage system project.

The 150 MW / 437 MWh battery energy storage system is set to be built about five kilometres east of Armidale in the New England region of New South Wales (NSW). It will connect into the grid via the adjacent330 kV Armidale transmission substation.

Planning consent was approved under a State Significant Development application with the department citing a range of benefits that the project will provide for the region and the state, including “enabling renewable energy to be stored and dispatched during peak demand, supporting grid stability and energy security” as the state’s electricity sector transitions from coal and gas-fired power to renewable energy.

Under the approval conditions, Valent is to provide Armidale Regional Council with more than $2.5 million (USD 1.66 million) to invest in local community projects. This includes a lump sum of $1.275 million through a voluntary planning agreement (VPA) as well a further $1.275 million over the life of the project.

In addition, Valent has committed to annual contributions totalling $400,000 for the upkeep and enhancement of the New England Rail Trail over 20 years.

NSW government spokesperson for the Northern Tablelands, Peter Primrose, said the contributions secured for community infrastructure show how renewable energy projects can deliver more than clean power.

“Not only will this project strengthen our energy network, it will deliver real and lasting benefits for the community, supporting local jobs, funding local facilities, and investing in projects people here rely on every day,” he said.

The project is also expected to generate 100 jobs during the construction phase.

In addition to the Armidale battery project, Valent is also making progress on its Pine Lodge battery energy storage system being developed near in Shepperton in Victoria’s central north.

Network service provider AusNet announced it has energised the Pine Lodge Terminal Station enabling the connection of the 250 MW / 500 MWh Pine Lodge battery energy storage system to the Victorian transmission network.

“Delivered with a strong focus on safety, efficiency and collaboration, the project was completed ahead of schedule and within budget – a testament to the dedication of everyone involved,” AusNet said on LinkedIn.

Valent was formed in 2024 with the joint venture partners committing more than $2 billion to develop and operate almost 1.6 GW of utility-scale battery energy storage systems across Australia.

Its projects include the federal government-backed Mornington battery that is now progressing through the commissioning process after being energised in October.

The 240 MW / 590 MWh system was one of 16 battery projects to win an underwriting agreement in the Australian government’s recent Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 3 for federal funding.

The Mornington battery is expected to be operational in mid-2026.

Other projects in Valent’s pipeline include the 200 MW Tamworth and 120 MW Apsley energy storage ventures in NSW, the 225 MW Gould Creek in South Australia and a 550 MW solar and 400 MW storage project near in Merriwa in NSW.

The project pipeline came mostly from Sydney-based renewable energy firm Maoneng, in which Gaw acquired a majority stake in the end of 2022. BW Group is involved in the joint venture through its subsidiary BW Energy Storage Systems, which has a portfolio of more than 1.5 GW of batteries in the United Kingdom and Nordic countries.