Sungrow releases new inverters, storage system for utility and C&I solar

From pv magazine Global

Sungrow has developed several new products for utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects, including a utility string inverter, a three-phase hybrid inverter, and a liquid-cooled C&I energy storage system.

The new products include the SG465HX utility string inverter, the PowerStack ST255CS liquid-cooled C&I energy storage system, and the SH125CX three-phase hybrid inverter for C&I applications.

“The latest technologies reflect Sungrow’s continued focus on system-level innovation, enhanced grid compatibility, and practical solutions that address evolving project and operational requirements across global energy markets,” the company said in a statement.

Our latest utility-scale and C&I technologies address real-world challenges related to grid stability, system deployment, and long-term operation.”

The SG465HX utility string inverter has a maximum PV input voltage of 1,500 V and an AC output voltage of 1,000 V. It delivers 465 kW of AC output power with a maximum efficiency of 99%.

The inverter supports up to six maximum power point tracking units (MPPTs), with six input connectors per MPPT. It measures 1.19 m wide, 79.7 cm high and 40.6 cm deep, weighs 130 kg, and carries an IP66 protection rating.

“Developed for large-scale solar power plants, the SG465HX utility string inverter delivers high-capacity, high-efficiency performance while meeting increasingly stringent grid requirements,” the company said.

“The solution is designed to support modern utility-scale projects with improved system reliability, strong grid adaptability, and optimised levelised cost of energy (LCOE).”

The PowerStack ST255CS energy storage system features a power conversion system (PCS) rated at 125 kW and a battery capacity of 257 kWh. It uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells and operates over a voltage range of 691.2 V to 934.4 V. The system measures 1.15 m wide, 2.45 m high and 1.61 m deep, weighs about 2,900 kg, and has an IP55 protection rating.

“It is a fully integrated liquid-cooled energy storage system,” the company said. “The AC-coupled solution combines high reliability, advanced safety design, and rapid deployment capability for C&I microgrid applications.”

The SH125CX three-phase hybrid inverter has a maximum PV input capacity of 250 kW and an AC output of 125 kW. It includes 10 independent MPPTs with two strings per MPPT and offers a maximum efficiency of 98.6%. The inverter measures 1.095 m wide, 79.5 cm high and 36 cm deep, weighs about 128 kg, and carries an IP66 protection rating.

“The SH125CX enables higher solar utilisation and more efficient energy management for commercial and industrial users,” the company said. “The SH125CX is compatible with SUNGROW’s ST255CS-S battery energy storage system (BESS), eliminating the requirement for the PCS inside the BESS cabinet.”