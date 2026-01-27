EGbatt releases 15 kWh storage solution for residential use

The Chinese firm has unveiled its latest energy storage solution, the ENERpro-LFP48300, equipped with a 48V, 300 Ah lithium battery. The company boasts a lifespan of more than 9,500 cycles at a high 95% depth of discharge.

Image: EGbatt

Chinese energy storage manufacturer EGbatt has launched a new home solar battery system.

The ENERpro-LFP48300 offers 15 kWh of storage and is powered by a 48 V, 300 Ah lithium battery.

“The product is specifically engineered for home solar energy applications, featuring a compact wall-mounted design that maximises space efficiency,” the company said in a statement. “The system incorporates 16S 51.2 V LiFePO4 battery cells with a built-in battery management system (BMS) and a touchscreen interface for easy monitoring and configuration.”

The ENERpro-LFP48300 measures 85 cm high, 45.3 cm wide, 24 cm deep, and weighs 135 kg.

It carries an IP54 ingress protection rating and operates in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 50 C, with a storage range of -20 C to 45 C.

“With a design life of 10–20 years and over 9,500 cycles at 95% depth of discharge (DoD), the EGbatt battery delivers exceptional long-term value,” the company added. “The 95% DoD capability allows users to access nearly the full capacity without damaging the battery, unlike traditional lead-acid batteries that typically allow only 50% DoD.”

