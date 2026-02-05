Over 85% silver extraction efficiency achieved in solar panel recycling test

Adelaide based clean energy technology recycling and metals extraction technology developer Iondrive has reported early laboratory results from its proprietary IONSolv metal extraction platform shown greater than 85% silver extraction efficiency in initial bench-scale testing.

A company statement says the milestone is a key step forward for the company’s solar panel recycling initiative for establishing an early-stage performance baseline for IONSolv under controlled conditions and to support further optimisation ahead of application to end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) materials.

Testing to date has been conducted as discrete batch experiments using small laboratory portions of metallic silver, with results providing confidence to progress the program in collaboration with Victoria-based circular economy solutions company Livium.

Livium is providing testing feedstock to Iondrive through solar panel dismantling support.

The next phase of testing includes assessing recovery pathways for both silver and polysilicon, aligning with Iondrive’s broader critical minerals processing strategy.

As early Australian solar panel installations approach their 25–30-year end-of-life, industry research shows valuable materials such as silver and silicon require improved resource recovery to keep panels out of landfill.

“Iondrive’s solar program seeks to address this gap by targeting the recovery of high-value materials early in the recycling process, with silver and high-grade silicon representing two of the most economically attractive commodity streams within photovoltaic waste,” the statement says.