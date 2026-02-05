Over 85% silver extraction efficiency achieved in solar panel recycling test

Adelaide based clean energy technology recycling and metals extraction technology developer Iondrive has reported early laboratory results from its proprietary IONSolv metal extraction platform shown greater than 85% silver extraction efficiency in initial bench-scale testing.
A company statement says the milestone is a key step forward for the company’s solar panel recycling initiative for establishing an early-stage performance baseline for IONSolv under controlled conditions and to support further optimisation ahead of application to end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) materials.
Testing to date has been conducted as discrete batch experiments using small laboratory portions of metallic silver, with results providing confidence to progress the program in collaboration with Victoria-based circular economy solutions company Livium.
Livium is providing testing feedstock to Iondrive through solar panel dismantling support.
The next phase of testing includes assessing recovery pathways for both silver and polysilicon, aligning with Iondrive’s broader critical minerals processing strategy.
As early Australian solar panel installations approach their 25–30-year end-of-life, industry research shows valuable materials such as silver and silicon require improved resource recovery to keep panels out of landfill.
“Iondrive’s solar program seeks to address this gap by targeting the recovery of high-value materials early in the recycling process, with silver and high-grade silicon representing two of the most economically attractive commodity streams within photovoltaic waste,” the statement says.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.