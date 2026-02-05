50 MW First Nations solar farm lands first customer

The Western Australia (WA) government has committed $2.7 million (USD 1.8 million) toward a partnership with traditional owners of Ngarluma Country in the Pilbara to progress the Ngarluma Green Energy Parks (NGEPs) development of a 50 MW solar farm.

The NGEPs is a 100% Traditional Owner-owned and operated business for fast development of large-scale renewable projects, targeting 5 GW of overall development and will connect the 50 MW solar farm to the Pilbara Energy Transition’s Burrup (Murujuga) Corridor.

The corridor is one of four priority corridors under the WA government’s Pilbara Energy Transition Plan (PETP) to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy industry in the region by connecting industry with renewable energy generation.

The $2.7 million will support the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (NAC) to undertake surveys, approvals work, and technical activities over the next 12 months that will lead to the activation of the first NGEP on NAC’s native title determination south of Karratha, 1,522 kilometres north of Perth.

NAC and Ngarluma Green Energy director Belinda Churnside said the Ngarluma people are proud to be leaders in the development of the energy transition on their land.

“Ngarluma Green Energy Parks will be a game changer for the fast and straight forward development of large-scale renewable projects,” Churnside said.

“It is 100% owned and operated by NAC for the benefit of Ngarluma people. We very much appreciate the support and partnership we have with Perdaman and the state to help NAC activate the first Green Energy Park as soon as 2027.”

Perdaman

Multinational Perth-based conglomerate Perdaman, has agreed with the NAC to collaborate on the solar project that will feed into the common-use Maitland-Karratha-Burrup transmission corridor and aid the activation of the Maitland Strategic Industrial Area, near Dampier Port.

Activated by the mid to end of 2027 the NGEP solar farm will provide power to Perdaman’s $6 billion Project Ceres Urea Plant at Karratha.

Perdaman Chair Vikas Rambal said the company shares the Ngarluma people’s vision and believes it can be achieved together.

“I am proud to be working hand in hand with the Ngarluma people to transform the Karratha region into a global renewable energy hub and the export engine of Australia,” Rambal said.