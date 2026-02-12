Chemitek offers solution for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Global

Chemitek Solar, a Portuguese manufacturer of solar panel cleaning and maintenance products, is developing a new cleaning solution designed explicitly for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaic systems.

Named Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent, the new the product is expected to be available starting in June.

“Our new cleaning solution is a water-based formulation made exclusively with environmentally friendly components,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

“It is fully biodegradable, non-toxic, and presents no aquatic toxicity, making it suitable for use in sensitive agricultural environments. Unlike conventional cleaning agents, it does not pose risks to plants, soil, or water runoff, which is critical in dual-use agricultural settings.”

According to the company, the solution is formulated to be safe for crops and soil while maintaining effectiveness in removing organic soiling and agricultural residues. Its biodegradable formulation is compatible with drone-based spraying systems.

“The product is diluted at a ratio of 1:50 with water and applied by spraying using drones equipped with liquid spraying systems,” the spokesperson said.

“After application, the modules are rinsed with water to remove loosened dirt and residues. The solution is suitable for removing organic soiling, including bird droppings, agricultural contaminants, organic dust, and residues typically found in agrivoltaic installations.”

Asset owners can use the product as part of a drone-based cleaning operation by diluting the solution according to specifications before application. A drone equipped with a spraying system applies the solution to the PV modules, which are then rinsed with water.

The company said the process allows effective cleaning while maintaining environmental safety and agricultural compatibility in settings where conventional cleaning chemicals may not be acceptable.

The product can be used with any drone equipped with a spraying system suitable for cleaning or washing applications. No specific drone brand is required, provided the system supports liquid spraying for surface cleaning.

“Agrivoltaic systems present unique operational challenges, including the accumulation of organic soiling, agricultural residues, fine dust, limited accessibility, and coexistence with crops,” the spokesperson said.

“These conditions often limit or render conventional cleaning methods impractical, creating the need for drone-compatible chemical solutions that ensure effective cleaning while preserving agricultural activities and crop development.”