Tongwei Solar secures distribution partnership with OSW

Tongwei Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese manufacturer Tongwei, has partnered with Queensland-headquartered solar distributor One Stop Wholesaler (OSW) to deliver its solar solutions Australia-wide.

The partnership comes seven months after Tongwei Solar introduced its high-efficiency 475 W n-type TOPCon 2.0 G12R-48 solar module for residential and light commercial rooftop applications to the Australian market.

The TNC 2.0 features a double 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass structure that ensures resilience against extreme weather conditions and testing data shows the module withstanding 45 mm hailstones at 30.8 m/s.

The product has been highlighted in the partnership announcement and is described as having a lightweight, sub-2m² frame, which is installer-friendly.

Backed by its No. 1 ranking in the Terawatt PV 100 list, and leadership in polysilicon and solar cell manufacturing, the company says its vertical integration ensures premium quality and stable supply.

The agreement signing was completed at the Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition 2026, by Tongwei Solar Head of Australia and New Zealand Joyce Gu and OSW Sales and Product Director Usama Aslam.

TNC 3.0

The upcoming TNC 3.0 series, featuring Tongwei’s proprietary high-efficiency cell technology and quarter-cut cell design, is tipped to deliver further advancement in power, efficiency and reliability, which Tongwei Solar says will redefine the economic value of solar systems.

A promotion on the company’s Linkedin page says the 3.0 modules are designed to deliver stronger low-light performance, helping to maintain energy generation in challenging conditions, with up to 96.3% in low light environments.

Through thecollaboration with OSW, Tongwei makes a commitment to the Australian solar market with leading, reliable technology helping Australia’s energy transition.

HJT factory

Early in 2026, Tongwei has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Gold Stone Energy (GS-Solar) and Golden Solar New Energy Technology C to develop a mass-production facility for hybrid heterojunction (HJT) back-contact (HBC) solar cells.

Reported in pv magazine, the collaboration covers the full value chain, including technology development, manufacturing, and process optimisation.

Intended for large-scale commercialisation, Tongwei Solar will provide manufacturing capacity, production facilities, supply chain resources, and operational management.

GS-Solar will act as the technology provider, contributing its hybrid HBC cell design, GW-scale integrated equipment, and mass-production process solutions. Golden Solar will provide patents, commissioning experience, and process support.