Commercial and industrial inverter range gets CEC green light

Three Sigenergy commercial and industrial (C&I) inverters have been approved by the Clean Energy Council for the Australian market, and are available for order.

Cleared to meet Australia’s safety and performance standards the CEC green light enables immediate use of the inverters across commercial-scale solar and hybrid energy projects.

The products approved include PV Inverters (50 kW, 99.9 kW, 110 kW, 125 kW), HYA Hybrid Inverters (on-grid) (50 kW, 99.9 kW, 110 kW, 125 kW) and HYB Hybrid Inverters (on-grid and off-grid) (50 kW, 99.9 kW, 110 kW, 125 kW).

A statement by Sigenergy says the inverter range complements the company’s modular C&I energy storage system designed for large-scale commercial and industrial deployments, known as SigenStack.

Future-ready C&I inverters, built for flexibility

Built on a DC-coupled, future-ready platform, Sigenergy’s C&I inverters allow energy storage to be added at any time, without redesigning the original system.

The company says this gives businseses flexibility to scale as energy needs evolve, from solar to storage or fully hybrid systems.

“The compact design, simplified installation process, and integrated EMS help lower total system costs, streamline commissioning, and reduce long-term operation and maintenance requirements,” the company says.

SigenStack

By pairing hybrid inverters with 12 kWh battery modules, SigenStack can scale up to 253 kWh per inverter, with the ability to parallel up to 100 inverters, delivering systems of up to 25 MWh.

The system’s safety features include six-layer battery protection, fast anti-backflow protection, and intelligent arc fault detection with up to 500 millisecond range

The IP66-rated system includes a built-in energy management system (EMS), full remote monitoring, and rapid commissioning capabilities, reducing installation time and ongoing operational effort while improving long-term reliability.