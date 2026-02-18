Research reveals impact of agrivoltaics on soil properties

A team of researchers in Indonesia has conducted a comprehensive review of how agrivoltaic systems affect soil properties, finding that these installations influence not only crops and microclimates but also the fundamental processes that govern soil function and long-term land productivity.

“Our review resolves seemingly conflicting findings in the literature by showing that soils directly beneath PV panels are generally drier than surrounding areas, with occasional reports of higher moisture reflecting short monitoring periods, irrigated systems, or moisture accumulation at panel driplines rather than true under-panel conditions,” the research’s lead author, Budiman Minasny, told pv magazine.

“We reviewed the most recent scientific studies examining how solar panels and agrivoltaic systems affect the chemical, biological, and physical properties of soils. The literature shows that soils beneath PV panels typically experience reduced evaporation, lower soil temperature ranges, and altered moisture dynamics. Panel configuration, such as height, spacing, and orientation, creates highly heterogeneous soil conditions, with higher moisture often occurring between panels and along panel drip edges.”

“We also found that, while agrivoltaic systems may improve water-use efficiency for crops, PV installation can also lead to soil compaction and reductions in soil organic carbon. Shading from panels alters soil moisture regimes and influences the abundance, diversity, and activity of soil microbial communities, with cascading effects on nutrient cycling. In some environments, these changes extend to soil-forming processes, including reduced leaching and the potential accumulation of salts.”

PV panels alter local hydrology by intercepting and redistributing rainfall, creating three zones: open areas receiving normal or enhanced runoff; sheltered zones under panels with reduced rainfall; and driplines where concentrated runoff exceeds natural precipitation. These differences influence soil moisture, crop yield, and runoff patterns.

The researchers noted that wildflower meadows and lower-growing plants beneath panels can boost soil carbon inputs and microbial biomass. Shading and modified microclimates may also favor soil fauna, though diversity sometimes declines under panels.

The review also showed that redistributed rainfall produces wetter drip zones and drier soils directly under panels. Soils beneath panels often have lower moisture, organic carbon, and microbial activity, with higher pH and salinity, while areas between panels maintain higher fertility and better plant growth, underscoring spatial heterogeneity.

Moreover, shading was found to reduce soil temperature, evapotranspiration, and plant stress in arid regions. Partial shading can even improve photosynthesis and water use efficiency in some crops. Meanwhile, changes in light and soil conditions influence root growth, architecture, and rhizosphere microbial interactions, affecting nutrient mobilisation, microbial symbioses, and overall soil biological activity.

The academics also identified design features such as panel height, spacing, orientation, and tracking as factors that can significantly impact soil moisture, temperature, and biodiversity. These effects may also interact with crop selection, irrigation, tillage, and livestock integration to shape microclimate and soil outcomes.

“To ensure agrivoltaics deliver both clean energy and sustainable food production, PV installations must be carefully designed, land management practices adapted, and soil conditions continuously monitored,” Minasny said. “While outcomes vary with climate, panel configuration, land use history, and management strategies, well-designed systems can improve soil health, particularly in degraded or arid regions. However, the long-term impacts on soil development remain uncertain and require further study.”

The research’s findings can be found in “Impacts of agrivoltaic systems on soil properties and pedogenesis: A review,” published in Advances in Agronomy.

From pv magazine Global