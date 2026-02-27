Printed solar manufacturer lands $2.15 million grant

Newcastle-based printed solar technology company Kardinia Energy has received $2.15 million (USD 1.5 million) in funding from the Australian government Industry Growth Program (IGP) to help accelerate the scale-up of its flexible printed solar technology.
The Scaling Australian-Made Printed Solar for Renewable Energy Growth project will transition the technology from university-based proof-of-concept to pilot-scale manufacturing.
Kardinia is located at the Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources, approximately 150 kilometres north of Sydney, and made headlines in 2025 for partnering with rock bank Coldplay when it deployed mobile solar at a live concert venue.
The IGP funds will help increase production throughput and module efficiency, enabling early market demonstrations and customer validation.
Produced using reel-to-reel printing techniques on recyclable PET plastic, Kardinia’s manufacturing cost target is below $10 per square metre, and a weight of less than 0.3 kilograms per square metre.
Kardinia estimates there is more than 4 billion square metres of low weight bearing industrial roof space globally that cannot take the weight of traditional solar panel arrays, which in Australia represents 2.4 GW of energy that could be generated by installed printed solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.