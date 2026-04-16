Victoria extends solar for apartments scheme to 30 June 2027

The Victorian Solar for Apartments program has been extended to 30 June 2027, giving applicants to the $16 million (USD 11.4 million) program an additional 14 months to secure grants.

Aiming to deliver 10,000 solar system rebates, offerings include up to $2,800 per apartment or $140,000 for buildings up to eight storeys, with between 5 and 50 apartments, strata townhouses or units.

The buildings must be under the control of an owners corporation (OC) and share a common property roof.

Eligible solar systems must also use products on the state’s Solar for Homes program administrator Solar Victoria’s (SV) eligible product list and be installed by SV authorised solar retailers.

A building’s distributed network service provider (DNSP) must also give approval if the applicant wants to connect and export to the grid.

Systems can be individually connected directly to residential lots or be a single large system coupled with solar sharing technology.

Jointly funded by the Australian government and administered by SV, more than $5.7 million has already been paid out in rebates for over 141 multi-unit developments, covering more than 2,650 apartment, unit or townhouse households.

Solar Victoria Chief Executive Officer Stan Krpan said around 65% of apartment residents are renters and the scheme ensures they get the benefit of lower energy bills too through solar installations.

“We’re making it easier for Victorians living in apartments to benefit from free energy from the sun and save up to $500 a year, including renters who have traditionally missed out on rooftop solar,” Krpan said.

The program directly addresses the significant lag in apartment building solar uptake hindered by complex ownership and governance arrangements, as well as higher installation costs compared to detached houses.