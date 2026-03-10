Solis launches new residential storage system portfolio

Chinese manufacturer Solis has announced the launch of a range of residential energy storage systems.

Introduced under the company’s SolisStorage brand, the launch marks a shift in the company’s focus from inverter manufacturing to becoming a more comprehensive energy storage system solution provider.

“All batteries are built with long-lasting LiFePO₄ chemistry, support a depth of discharge of 90% or more, deliver over 6,000 cycles, and are engineered to maintain reliable performance for up to 10 years,” the company said in a statement. “Natural cooling, CAN/RS485 communication protocols, and the ability to parallel multiple units ensure maximum flexibility, safety, and durability.”

The new portfolio includes three series.

The low-voltage IntelliHome is a wall- and floor-mounted storage system with capacities of 5-16 kWh, available in IP20 or IP66 protection ratings, for indoor and outdoor use cases. It is offered in three storage capacities – 5.1 kWh, 10.2 kWh, and 16 kWh – and targets home solar-plus-storage applications seeking backup power and improved self-consumption.

The smallest model in the range provides 5.1 kWh of nominal and usable capacity with a rated cell capacity of 100 Ah and a recommended charge and discharge current of 50 A. The mid-range version delivers 10.2 kWh with a recommended current of 100 A, while the largest unit offers 16 kWh of storage capacity and a recommended current of 157 A.

The batteries are based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and operate at a nominal voltage range of 44.8 V to 57.6 V. According to the manufacturer, each battery pack integrates an intelligent battery management system (BMS) that manages charging, discharging, and safety functions. All variants use LFP cells

The FlexHome series is a low-voltage stackable system with IP66 protection, with capacities ranging from 5 to 40 kWh. It operates within a voltage range of 44.8 V to 57.6 V, placing it in the low-voltage residential storage segment.

The system is available in eight capacity variants, increasing in roughly 5 kWh steps. The smallest model provides 5.1 kWh of nominal and usable capacity with a rated cell capacity of 100 Ah and a recommended charge/discharge current of 50 A. At the top end, the largest model offers 40.8 kWh with 800 Ah cell capacity and a recommended current of up to 320 A. Intermediate models are offered at 10.2 kWh, 15.3 kWh, 20.4 kWh, 25.5 kWh, 30.6 kWh, and 35.7 kWh.

Lastly, the FlexAIO is a high-voltage all-in-one stackable system with capacities of 15-40 kWh.

All three battery series are rated for up to 8,000 charge cycles at 90% depth of discharge and are designed for a service life of approximately 10 years. Each battery module functions independently and integrates a battery management system (BMS) designed to manage charging, discharging, and system protection.

“This launch is not just about adding a battery to our portfolio. It is about completing the ecosystem,” said Jimmy Wang, President of Solis and SolisStorage. “With batteries, hybrid inverters, and intelligent AI energy management through SolisCloud, we can now deliver a truly integrated and complete residential solution. We listened carefully to installers around the world, they wanted reliability, flexibility, and simplicity – that is exactly what we have delivered.”

From pv magazine Global