Floating solar to cut diesel dependence for remote Asia-Pacific islands

Singaporean energy engineering company Canopy Power is collaborating with Norwegian floating solar technology company Ocean Sun and Swedish hydrofoil ferry specialist Candela, to electrify hydrofoil ferries in remote Asia-Pacific (APAC) locations.

Candela and Canopy Power have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver a solution that breaks the hospitality industry’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The collaboration will combine Candela’s long-range P-12 electric ferry with Canopy Power’s microgrid solution with floating solar and battery storage technologies.

Ocean Sun will deploy its patented technology of solar modules mounted on hydro-elastic membranes.

The P-12, which “flies” above the waves on computer-guided hydrofoils, uses 80% less energy than traditional hulls, making it the first electric ferry capable of long operational ranges at high speeds.

The companies intend to demonstrate that the switch to electric hydrofoiling, powered by on-site renewable energy, significantly reduces operational expenditures (OPEX) compared to diesel alternatives.

Candela Regional Chief Executive Officer for APAC Björn Antonsson said fossil fuel dependency is the single biggest cost driver for remote island operators.

“By partnering with Canopy Power, we can offer a complete ecosystem. We aren’t just selling a boat; we are offering a way to turn sunlight into silent, luxurious high-speed transport that pays for itself through fuel savings,” Antonsson said.

Canopy Power Strategy Director Mahasti Motazedi said the combination of the floating charging station solution with Candela’s ultra-efficient electric vessels is a game changer for the region.

“For the first time, we are enabling island resorts to adopt a sustainable and clean water mobility solution, eliminating reliance on diesel.”