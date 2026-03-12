Floating solar to cut diesel dependence for remote Asia-Pacific islands

Singaporean energy engineering company Canopy Power is collaborating with Norwegian floating solar technology company Ocean Sun and Swedish hydrofoil ferry specialist Candela, to electrify hydrofoil ferries in remote Asia-Pacific (APAC) locations.
Candela and Canopy Power have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver a solution that breaks the hospitality industry’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.
The collaboration will combine Candela’s long-range P-12 electric ferry with Canopy Power’s microgrid solution with floating solar and battery storage technologies.
Ocean Sun will deploy its patented technology of solar modules mounted on hydro-elastic membranes.
The P-12, which “flies” above the waves on computer-guided hydrofoils, uses 80% less energy than traditional hulls, making it the first electric ferry capable of long operational ranges at high speeds.
The companies intend to demonstrate that the switch to electric hydrofoiling, powered by on-site renewable energy, significantly reduces operational expenditures (OPEX) compared to diesel alternatives.
Candela Regional Chief Executive Officer for APAC Björn Antonsson said fossil fuel dependency is the single biggest cost driver for remote island operators.
“By partnering with Canopy Power, we can offer a complete ecosystem. We aren’t just selling a boat; we are offering a way to turn sunlight into silent, luxurious high-speed transport that pays for itself through fuel savings,” Antonsson said.
Canopy Power Strategy Director Mahasti Motazedi said the combination of the floating charging station solution with Candela’s ultra-efficient electric vessels is a game changer for the region.
“For the first time, we are enabling island resorts to adopt a sustainable and clean water mobility solution, eliminating reliance on diesel.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.