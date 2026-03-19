EnergyLIB launches in Australia, bringing home battery system designed for the home

China-headquartered residential battery company EnergyLIB has debuted its first home battery system in Australia: the EnergyLIB HomeStack and the EnergyLIB Inverter.

EnergyLIB HomeStack is built on a modular architecture with a stackable, plug-and-play design, supported by a self-levelling base for stable placement across uneven ground and varied installation conditions.

The modular system is available in 16 kWh, 32 kWh, and 48 kWh capacities and can ensure up to 22 years of daily use, 100% depth of discharge (DoD) for full capacity use each day, and is quiet, under 25 dB.

EnergyLIB Chief Marketing Officer Leo Li said the system is designed for a home setting, not an industrial space.

“Our products are built to suit a wide range of home environments, with capacity options that help households choose the right size from the start, because we understand that households have different energy needs,” Li said.

“Our products offer practical solutions, whether for electric vehicle (EV) charging, renovations, or a growing family.”

For protection, the system has continuous cell-level monitoring, pack-level fault isolation and is enabled to monitor and isolate the system within 1 millisecond.

As of March 2026, Australia passed the 500,000 total home battery installation milestone, with the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) reporting that 197,000 new systems were added to the grid in 2025, delivering 4.6 GWh of storage capacity, with a target of 12 GWh by the end of 2026.