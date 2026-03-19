GBP launches perimeter fencing for grid-scale solar and battery sites

Japanese renewable energy infrastructure solutions company GBP K.K. has launched customisable perimeter fence solutions for both grid-scale solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS), respectively for security in harsh terrain, and to dampen battery site noise from neighbouring communities.
The solar power plant perimetre fencing solution features modular high-carbon steel wire mesh panels with optional barbed/blade wire for enhanced security combined with reinforced steel posts treated with galvanisation and polyester coating for resilience against corrosion, water and ultraviolet exposure for years.
Similarly, the H-3000 ES/SP Acoustic Panel for grid-scale battery storage sites is built for long-term outdoor use, and offers over 20 dB noise reduction across a broad frequency range.
Addressing noise issues related to power conversion systems, transformers and cooling equipment, the product pre-empts planning approvals for developments located near residential areas.
Assembled with columns using H-beam steel, the inner panels are galvanised steel with composite absorber panel, and outer panels made from aluminium alloy corrugated board or galvanised steel panel.
The panels have customisable heights from 2,000 mm to 4,000 mm, with a modular width of 2,000 mm.
The company said a complete solution includes noise analysis, optimised design, integrated installation and post-operation monitoring.
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