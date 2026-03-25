Iberdrola secures IPC approval for standalone battery project

The New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has approved development of the 270 MW Kingswood battery energy storage system project being developed near Tamworth, in the state’s northeast.

The estimated $458 million project, planned for an eight-hectare site of largely cleared rural land about six kilometres southeast of Tamworth, was recommended for approval by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure in December but referred to the IPC after attracting at least 50 submissions objecting to its development.

The Commission has now, after meeting with the local council and relevant government agencies, conducting a site inspection and locality tour, and hosting a community meeting, granted consent to the project.

In its Statement of Reasons for Decision, the Commission said “the application is consistent with statutory requirements, is consistent with NSW government policies and potential impacts can be managed or mitigated through the imposition of conditions of consent.”

The IPC said concerns about noise, traffic and transport, land use compatibility, hazards and visual amenity had all been addressed and highlighted that the project would support grid stability and energy security in the region.

“The provision of 270 MW / 1,080 MWh of firming capacity to the state’s electricity network would assist in managing fluctuations in energy supply, thereby improving grid stability and energy security, aligning with NSW government commitments to transition to renewable energy,” it said.

Iberdrola is targeting start of construction by early 2027 with the project, recently awarded a long-term energy services agreement (LTESA) by the NSW government, expected to be online before 2030.

The Kingswood project is part of Iberdola’s expanding Australian renewable energy portfolio, which has now reached 2.5 GW total owned capacity and 2.74 GW total operating capacity.

Among Iberdrola’s operating assets are the 190 MW Avonlie Solar Farm and the 65 MW / 130 MWh Smithfield battery in NSW. In South Australia it has the 25 MW / 52 MWh Lake Bonney battery in South Australia and the Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park, a combination of 217 MW of wind and 110 MW of solar.