Iberdrola marks two energy storage milestones in New South Wales

Clean energy developer Iberdrola Australia, a subsidiary of Spain-headquartered Iberdrola Group, has been awarded a long-term contract for the New South Wales (NSW) based 100 MW Kingswood battery energy storage system (BESS) and launched it’s 65 MW Smithfield battery.

The Kingswood BESS is located 6 kilometres south of Tamworth, which is 412 kilometres north of Sydney, and will supply eight consecutive hours of energy to approximately 65,000 homes at peak demand times.

Iberdrola Australia has committed over $6 million (USD 4.1 million) toward community development, $100 million in the local supply chain, and to use 95% local steel.

Selected for an LTESA via the NSW Roadmap Tender Round 6, Kingswood was one of six projects totalling 1.17 GW / 11.98 GWh, successful in the round, that are scheduled for completion by 2030.

Smithfield BESS

Located approximately 30 kilometres west of the Sydney CBD, the 65 MW / 130 MWh lithium-ion Smithfield BESS is co-located with Iberdrola Australia’s existing 123 MW Smithfield open cycle gas peaker and will supply approximately 20,000 homes in Western Sydney.

Completed ahead of schedule, Smithfield was awarded an LTESA contract by the NSW government in the NSW Roadmap Tender Round 2.

Iberdrola Australia has more than 2 GW of generation capacity in operation or under construction, supplying clean energy to approximately 400 commercial and industrial customers.