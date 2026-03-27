Major 1,600 kilometre rail project delivers first solar-powered level crossings

Inland Rail has recently upgraded two level crossings to operate on fully solar-powered systems as part of finishing works on the Narrabri to North Star (N2NS) Phase 1 section of the project.

Image: Inland Rail

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The Inland Rail, an under construction 1,600-kilometre freight rail artery linking Melbourne and Brisbane via regional Victoria, New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland, has installed solar-powered standalone power systems (SAPS) to operate two level crossings on the route, in northern New South Wales.

Level crossings traditionally have relied on grid-connected electricity with battery back-up, but the SAPS on the Narrabri to North Star (N2NS) project section of the line avoids the need to connect to existing power infrastructure or build new electricity assets.

One is located north of Moree, which is approximately 626 kilometres northwest of Sydney, and the other, north of Narrabri, 97 kilometres south of Moree.

The two systems include internal batteries for overnight operation and emergency back-up, along with communications technology to enable remote monitoring and fault detection.

Each upgraded level crossing now features solar-powered high-intensity LED flashing lights, bells and retro-reflective boom gates to improve safety for users. Both have successfully completed detailed testing and commissioning trials.

Other locations on the line are to receive solar-powered signalling systems, as the Inland Rail becomes operational.

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