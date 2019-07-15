Terregra switches on its first merchant solar farm in South Australia

Indonesia’s Terregra Renewables has commissioned its first Australian PV project, the 5 MW Mobilong Solar Farm north of Murray Bridge in South Australia. The $8.5 project is the first in a series of five megawatt solar farms the developer plans to deliver across Australia.

The Mobilong Solar Farm features around 15,600 Yingli modules, two SMA containerized inverters and Arctech trackers. The project created over 50 jobs during the construction phase and engaged local suppliers. Balance Utility Solutions acted as EPC on the project.

“This is a great achievement for Terregra Renewables and is our first operating project in Australia,” said Graham Pearson, Director of Terregra Renewables. “It was pleasing to see so many high-quality local businesses involved in the project. This will continue during the operation phase with local tradespeople already contracted to provide maintenance services for the next few years.”

The Mobilong Solar Farm will be owned and operated by the project developer for its 30-year life and will run on a fully merchant offtake arrangement. For Terregra and a growing number of players in the Australian market, such as China’s Risen, UK’s Eco Energy World, and collapsed Western Australia’s Carnegie Clean Energy, the economics are compelling to go pure merchant. The trend echoes a global shift from the security of power purchase agreements towards selling power on the spot market.

The start of operations at the Mobilong Solar Farm in early July is an important milestone for Terregra Renewables, which began developing a pipeline of five megawatt solar projects in early 2018.“Our focus is on developing and operating 5MW solar projects across Australia,” Graham said.“We have an exciting pipeline of projects and we look forward to bringing more into operation over the coming year.”

The company has another 5 MW solar farm under construction, the Moyhall Solar Farm north of Murray Bridge in South Australia, and aims to build a 35 MW Australian portfolio.

Terregra Renewables is owned by the listed Indonesian company PT Terregra Asia Energy Tbk. In Indonesia, the company plans to develop, build and operate more than 500 MW of hydro projects over the next five years.