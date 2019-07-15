More calls for review of Victoria’s Solar Homes Program

After the July quota providing a rebate of up to $2,225 for PV system installation was filled in just three days, industry bodies are calling for narrowing of the eligibility criteria to prevent boom-bust cycles. The Clean Energy Council (CEC) is the latest to voice its concern about the way the government’s landmark Solar Homes Program is currently being operated.

After fielding calls and emails from installers and solar businesses over the last few weeks about the effect that the government’s management of the program is having, the CEC has come up with key suggestion as alternative ways of managing excess demand. These include a reduction of the income threshold and a reduction of the property value threshold.

“While we support the intention of the program, it is obvious that the way it is being run is having a serious effect on the industry. Things need to change – fast,” said the CEC, calling for the government to commence a review of the program by the end of this week since the situation is expected to repeat in the August round.

The suggested changes to household income criteria were previously proposed by the Smart Energy Council (SEC) and industry group Solar Cutters. “Demand is strong which means the current scheme design is leading to disappointment for consumers, and threatens to damage hundreds of Victorian solar companies,” SEC said in an earlier statement, suggesting to lower the threshold for its Solar Homes program from $180,000 to $90,000 per household per year.