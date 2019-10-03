Horizon becomes first utility to replace overhead network with stand-alone solar and battery systems

Western Australia’s government-owned regional utility Horizon Power has become the first utility in Australia to remove parts of its overhead network and replace it with an off-grid renewable energy power solution. The utility is installing 17 standalone power systems on fringe-of-grid properties east of Esperance, particularly regional farms that are susceptible to outages.

With its own solar panels, batteries, inverters and back-up diesel generator, a standalone power system can supply power 24/7. In addition to saving on grid upgrades, the transition to stand-alone systems reduces the risk of bushfires caused by lightning strikes and of incidents related to the operation of farm machinery near electricity lines.

Horizon Power unveiled its off-grid program earlier this year with plans to install 13 standalone power systems and replace 54 kilometres of ageing wires and pole. It has since expanded its program and announced plans to roll out 17 units for customers living in the Neridup and Beaumont farming areas in the Goldfields-Esperance region and enable 64 kilometres of poles and wires to be removed from paddocks by the year’s end.

On Thursday, the project reached a milestone with the disconnection of the properties from overhead lines. According to Horizon Power’s Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Unwin, standalone power is a viable alternative in remote locations where poles and wires are experiencing frequent and prolonged outages caused by lightning strikes, bush fires, vegetation and bird strikes.

“We only have to look back to the fires of 2015 to see how important this new energy solution can be for the safety of a community,” she said. “Over the last three years, we have successfully demonstrated technologies, such as SPS, which improves reliability of power supply and safety for our customers and can offer sustainable energy solutions at a lower cost than traditional solutions.”

Energy Minister Bill Johnston on Thursday visited a property in Neridup to view one of Horizon Power’s new standalone power systems. “The energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, which is mainly driven by the rapid uptake of solar panels and battery storage systems at homes,” the minister said. “Improving our energy sector in Western Australia is essential and overdue, which is why the McGowan Government launched its Energy Transformation Strategy earlier this year.”