4 clean-energy startups enter the EnergyLab incubator

A new generation of clean-energy startups is coming to the fore in EnergyLab’s announcement of its sixth Acceleration Program intake.

On the solar side, this year’s successful applicants for EnergyLab support are focused on driving performance and efficiencies from installed solar plant:

Perth-based Amotus provides actionable aerial inspection for renewable assets using high-resolution imaging and infrared thermography; and Gold Coast company Tenon Energy delivers a holistic approach to asset management services for owners of commercial and industrial rooftop solar and battery storage systems.

The fab-four group of 2019 EnergyLab startups also includes Exergenics, originating in Melbourne, which seeks to commercialise its digital-twin and machine-learning system for improving energy efficiency of air-conditioning equipment in commercial buildings; and Toowoomba-based biofuel developer Seed 2 Diesel, which intends to help oilseed growers become independent of fossil-fuel diesel supplies by producing their own high-energy-density green fuel.

“The diversity and quality of entrepreneurs entering this industry continues to excite and challenge us, said Energy Lab Chair and Chief Entrepreneur, Piers Grove. “We are delighted with the new cohort, and see plenty of potential in each and every business.”

EnergyLab’s Acceleration program is primarily funded by Origin Energy, Energy Queensland, and the Queensland and Federal Governments, to support business and technological initiatives that “move the world toward 100% clean-energy solutions”.

With the transition of Australia’s electricity sector well under way, wringing the best performance from installed renewable capacity has become paramount to ensuring returns on investment, and future confidence in the industry.

Christopher Haikings, co-founder of Amotus, is leveraging years of experience into this new venture, having served as an expert in refrigeration and thermal technologies in the British Army’s Royal Engineers corps in Europe, Iraq and Afghanistan, and in civilian life as CEO of Spectre UAV Concepts.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that Amotus has been accepted into EnergyLab’s acceleration program …” Haikings posted to LinkedIn last week. He added, “Propelling forward from our success with Spectre UAV Concepts we will open up a new dawn of solar asset inspection systems.”

Decarbonisation is now gaining pace in other sectors, such as agriculture and the built environment.

This month’s All Energy Conference and integrated Energy Efficiency Expo sought to drive focus on the space where reducing energy use meets renewable energy generation, highlighting the need for initiatives such as Exergenics in the commercial built environment.

“I joined the EnergyLab accelerator program to give Exergenics the best possible chance at rapid sustainable growth in a difficult industry for startups,” says company founder, Iain Stewart.

During the course of EnergyLab’s 9-month accelerator program, participating entrepreneurs will receive coaching in commercialisation, and introductions to a network of investors and mentors.

They will also have access to KPMG’s accounting expertise, legal advice from Aperion Law, and co-working spaces in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The successful alumni of EnergyLab’s program include companies such as Powerpal, amber electric and Everty. Says Carola Jonas, CEO of Everty, an EV charging network and infrastructure business, of her accelerator experience, “It was great to be in the company of like-minded clean-tech and energy entrepreneurs. The community was very important.”

Among the pantheon of 250 mentors participating in the program are Dan Sturrock, Investment Director at ARENA, Linda Koschier, Head of Partnerships at Origin Energy, Clean Energy Council CEO, John Grimes, and Energetics CEO, Mary Stewart.

Watch this space for news of EnergyLab’s enterprising new cohort as they progress through the accelerator program.