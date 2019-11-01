RedEarth partners with Siemens on new modular battery

Brisbane-based energy storage company RedEarth has announced a technology partnership with Siemens to bring a new energy storage system to the Australian market. The manufacturer will pair its technology with Siemens’ SINAMICS S120 inverters to develop a high performance, modular battery for the commercial and industrial market.



“We look forward to bringing an Australian designed and manufactured solution for commercial electricity consumers to market,” said Jeremy Whaley, Head of Research & Development at RedEarth. “The Siemens SINAMICS S120 Inverter Technology is the best option on the market, offering robust power electronics and the range of features required for this solution.”

The new Australian made modular system will be scalable to 1MW/1MWh and competitively priced with imported systems, RedEarth said.

Last week, the company earned the Clean Energy Council’s approval for its SunRise home battery system, which became the first Australian-made and owned product to be featured on the CEC approved list of inverters in the all-in-one BESS category. SunRise is an Australian outdoor-rated, plug-and-play battery system. Focused on long-term reliability, SunRise has a storage capacity between 3.3 – 26kWh to meet the average Australian home’s daily energy consumption.