RedEarth partners with Siemens on new modular battery

Brisbane-based energy storage company RedEarth has announced a technology partnership with Siemens to bring a new energy storage system to the Australian market. The manufacturer will pair its technology with Siemens’ SINAMICS S120 inverters to develop a high performance, modular battery for the commercial and industrial market.
“We look forward to bringing an Australian designed and manufactured solution for commercial electricity consumers to market,” said Jeremy Whaley, Head of Research & Development at RedEarth. “The Siemens SINAMICS S120 Inverter Technology is the best option on the market, offering robust power electronics and the range of features required for this solution.”
The new Australian made modular system will be scalable to 1MW/1MWh and competitively priced with imported systems, RedEarth said.
Last week, the company earned the Clean Energy Council’s approval for its SunRise home battery system, which became the first Australian-made and owned product to be featured on the CEC approved list of inverters in the all-in-one BESS category. SunRise is an Australian outdoor-rated, plug-and-play battery system. Focused on long-term reliability, SunRise has a storage capacity between 3.3 – 26kWh to meet the average Australian home’s daily energy consumption.
Founded in 2013 by the co-founder of ASX-listed RedFlow, Chris Winter, and Charles Walker, an investment banker and former head of corporate development at RedFlow, RedEarth is one of Australia’s first owned and operated domestic producers of energy storage systems for residential, commercial and industrial use.
In August, the company locked in $4.75 million in Series A funding from government, institutional and family investors. The government funding came from the $80 million Business Development Fund, which was established by the Queensland Government to help businesses commercialise cutting-edge research, or innovative ideas, products and services. The first company to receive support through the fund was the supplier of electric vehicle chargers, Tritium.
In the next four years, RedEarth aims to manufacture over $70 million worth of battery systems and to invest in additional research and development.
