New app helps charge Tesla EVs when electricity is greener and cheaper

Dutch start-up Jedlix is offering a “smart”, flexible charging service for Tesla electric vehicle (EV) drivers. The smartphone app informs drivers when electricity is ‘greenest’ by monitoring periods in the territory concerned when renewable energy generation is at its peak and electricity consumption is lowest.
Drivers can charge when electricity is cheapest and can add their own criteria for determining optimal charging times by using the app, which was developed by a subsidiary of Dutch gas company Eneco.
With thousands of customers using the app already in the Netherlands and Belgium, Jedlix has launched in France with the help of renewable energy suppliers ekWateur and Plüm Énergie and solar developer GreenYellow Energie. The partner companies offer Jedlix users a reward for each kilowatt-hour of electric vehicle (EV) charge driven through the app with ekWateur stating the rewards reduce the cost of charging by at least 20%.
Grid balancing
“You receive a transfer [of] between €5 and €30 depending on the volume of energy that could be loaded intelligently over the month,” ekWateur said.
Plüm Énergie co-founder and president Vincent Maillart said: “Thanks to the partnership between Jedlix and Plüm Énergie, owners of electric vehicles can now optimize their consumption, save money, benefit from the greenest electricity on the market and support the development of new renewable production sites.”
By encouraging users to charge at periods of lower electricity demand, the Jedlix app also offers grid balancing benefits.
Although only Tesla owners can benefit at present, Jedlix said it wants to expand to other marques and is working with BMW and Renault – which acquired a quarter of Jedlix in 2017 – in the Netherlands, and Jaguar in Belgium.
“Optimizing the storage capacity of electric cars is the key to the energy transition,” said Julien Tchernia, chief executive of ekWateur, who said the app will help popularize EVs in Europe.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.