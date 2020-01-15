Australia installs 2.13 GW of rooftop solar in 2019

With no sign of subsiding in sight, Australia’s rooftop PV uptake is going from strength to strength driven by high electricity prices and falling costs of solar. According to industry analyst SunWiz, 2019 was a record year with 2,132 MW of sub-100-kW solar systems installed on Australian homes.

The 2019 tally represents a 35% year-on-year increase from 1,576 MW, following 46% growth the previous year (1,076 MW) and 50% the year before that (719). This means that Australia now hosts three times the volume registered in 2016.

SunWiz attributed the remarkable growth to concurrent record volumes installed in every Australian state except Tasmania, noting that this bodes well for the start of 2020. “Our success in 2019 wasn’t dependent upon any one state (indeed it would have been higher if Victoria hadn’t switched on the brakes mid-year),” the analysts said.