‘First shipment of 500 W modules’ announced

Chinese manufacturer Risen Energy will supply Malaysia’s Tokai Engineering with 20 MW of its new panels, unveiled in December. Risen claims its products can help reduce balance-of-system project costs by 9.6% and the levelized cost of energy by 6%.

Risen launched its 500 W module in December.

Image: Vincent Shaw

From pv magazine global

Chinese panel maker Risen Energy has announced what it dubbed “the world’s first order for the 500 W modules”.

The company issued a press release which said it will supply Malaysian company Tokai Engineering with 20 MW of its 500 Wp+ PV modules. The product, which Risen unveiled in December, features 210mm M12 wafers.

“The modules can reduce the balance-of-system (BOS) cost [of projects] by 9.6% and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 6% while increasing single-line output by 30%,” said the manufacturer.

Risen did not reveal when the modules would be shipped nor the value of the deal. Tokai Engineering said it expected delivery as soon as possible but did not reveal what sort of project the modules would be used in.

In December, Risen anticipated its new 5 GW module production base in Yiwu, in Zhejiang province, would be ready to start cranking out M12 panels from early this year. The company said it expected gigawatt-level shipment volumes this year.

Emiliano Bellini

Emiliano joined pv magazine in March 2017. He has been reporting on solar and renewable energy since 2009.

