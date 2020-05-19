Sterling and Wilson Solar bags $525 million EPC contract

From pv magazine India

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has bagged its largest order in Australia with the signing of a contract for engineering, procurement and construction work valued around $525 million along with an $85 million operation and maintenance contract. The O&M contract is for a maximum period of 20 years.

With this order, Mumbai-based solar EPC solutions provider’s cumulative order book in Australia has swelled to around $1 billion, making it amongst the largest solar EPC providers in the country within 15 months of setting up operations there.

“A substantial portion of the company’s international revenues for the current financial year will come from Australia, South America and the USA where the construction of solar projects has now commenced to full capacity,” read a statement by the company which is present in 25 countries with operations in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited, said, “This is our largest order in Australia and is a culmination of efforts to break new ground in countries like Australia, the United States and South America, where Sterling and Wilson Solar has invested in a strong team that is completely aligned with the local requirements.”

“India continues to be a steady and focused market for Sterling and Wilson Solar. Along with our exponential growth in the international market over the past decade, we continue to remain a dominant player in the domestic market as well.”

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, Sterling and Wilson Solar has also signed two projects in India with leading global independent power producers.

“Renewable projects in India, which also add up considerably to the company’s revenues, have been allowed to restart now. SWSL is in the process of handing over projects which are being completed post lockdown and starting other projects. The worst impact of Covid-19 seems to have passed, ”stated the company as it looks forward to increased activity in order booking and revenues.

Author: Uma Gupta