Photovoltaic shade for greenhouses

From pv magazine France.

French start-up SAS Solar Cloth System has developed a photovoltaic shade screen for agrivoltaics which it claims can become a key element in the development of global greenhouse agriculture.

SAS says its product makes it possible to very efficiently optimize the yield and quality of crop production while generating green electricity. The flexible panel consists of two films: one made of copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) and another, amorphous silicon germanium (a-SiGe) layer. The films are encapsulated in flexible, structured textiles which the manufacturer says offer complete protection of the solar modules. The layers are reinforced by fibers which make them fully flexible, enabling them to be furled and unfurled, according to SAS.

The panels are manufactured in an environmentally-friendly, solvent-free, thermal fusion process with the 25-65-micron PV layers integrated into laminated or woven textiles.

Whilst SAS recommends its Solar Cloth for greenhouse use, the company said the product could also be used in housing, aeronautics, mobility, sports and leisure applications.