US residential solar set for a record-breaking year — despite, and because of, 2020

From pv magazine USA.

Over the course of this strange year, American residential solar companies such as Sunrun, Vivint, Sunpower and Tesla claimed they could weather the Covid-19 storm with remote selling and new online strategies.

It turns out they were right.

BloombergNEF is forecasting that Americans will install a record 3 GW of solar on the roofs of their homes, although those figures might not match expectations from simpler times, in late 2019.