Powerlink partners with BOM for ‘near real time’ solar data

Powerlink chief executive Paul Simshauser said the three-year commitment would provide the TSPN with access to the BOM’s specialised knowledge and data and deliver targeted research.

“This partnership will give Powerlink insights into weather data, models and forecast trends that help us plan the future transmission network,” he said.

Simshauser said the partnership is a natural follow-on from Powerlink’s ongoing project with the BOM which involves developing “near real-time” solar irradiance information.

That project, which commenced in June, is focused on the current and potential impacts of domestic solar PV modules and large-scale renewables across the network.

The new partnership follows the Queensland Government’s recent announcement that $145 million had been set aside for the establishment of renewable energy zones in north, central and south-west of the state.

With the state pushing to become a leader in renewable energy and recent research from Green Energy Markets (GEM) revealing that 108 large-scale renewable energy projects worth an estimated $36 billion to the state economy are in the development pipeline, providing transmission stability is seen as critical.

“Energy demand and our ability to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity supply to close to five million Queenslanders is closely linked to weather conditions and impacts,” Simshauser said.

BOM chief executive Dr Andrew Johnson said the partnership is the bureau’s first with a transmission network operator.

“Weather and climate conditions are increasingly connected to the secure, safe and efficient operation of the energy grid, and this is never more evident than when it comes to the energy transmission network,” Johnson said.

“This partnership will draw on the bureau’s expertise to drive solutions in priority areas to ensure the safe and reliable day-to-day operation of Powerlink’s network.”