MPS to deliver solar for regional WA schools

The project, part of the $5 million Solar Schools program, will deliver rooftop solar to public schools across the Kimberley, Pilbara, Gascoyne and Goldfields-Esperance regions. The size of the individual systems are expected to range from five to 200 KW, depending on the profile and requirements of the school.

The first of rooftop systems is expected to be installed by the end of the year with the entire rollout to be completed within 18 months.

WA Energy Minister Bill Johnston said the program is an important part of the Government’s transition towards a low carbon future and its commitment for a renewable energy future.

Johnston estimated the program will deliver major savings on energy bills and help reduce the schools’ greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes each year – the equivalent of taking about 400 cars off the road.

“The Solar Schools program will deliver significant benefits to our regional public schools, providing energy at a lower cost,” he said.

“Energy is a significant expense for our schools and this program will allow them to each save 27% on electricity costs – collectively, that’s $1.7 million worth of savings each year.”

Horizon Power CEO Stephanie Unwin said Perth-based MPS had a proven ability to deliver quality renewable energy systems in remote locations on time and within budget.

“We are very pleased to partner with MPS to deliver this important scope of work,” she said.

“We recently partnered with MPS to deliver solar as part of our Onslow Renewable Energy Pilot, which sought to demonstrate how high-renewable penetration can be managed for the benefit of customers and Horizon Power.”