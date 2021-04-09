Solar Professionals take rooftop tally over 8 MW with new contract

Solar Professionals will this month commence the installation of 2.76 MW of rooftop PV systems on more than 800 public housing properties after securing its fifth contract with the government-funded AHO.

Solar Professionals managing director Dan Kimber said the new contract will increase the Wagga Wagga-based company’s total installs for the AHO to more than 8.1 MW of solar PV spread across more than 2,500 homes since 2017.

“The project will focus on up to 5 kW installs on homes in the South Coast and Western Sydney regions of NSW over the next nine months, with handover expected throughout the calendar year,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud to have partnered the AHO in this important work in previous solar programs over the past four years, especially given our regional base.”

The latest solar round follows a similar AHO program completed last year, which targeted homes in Northern NSW and the Central West and Murray-Riverina areas.

Those homes are among more than 6,000 regional social housing homes which have been retrofitted with solar PV systems as part of State Government-funded programs, delivering household savings of up to $1,000 each year on energy bills.

“As partners since 2017, we’ve installed thousands of solar systems on public housing and seen the outcomes firsthand,” Kimber said. “The solar program provides real economic benefits.”

The Solar Professional announcement comes just weeks after SolarJuice, a subsidiary of SPI Energy, announced it had entered into a contract with the AHO to supply solar PV systems to up to 2,600 homes across NSW.

SolarJuice’s contract calls for approximately 8.5 MW of solar PV to be deployed over a 12-month period across homes under the AHO umbrella.