Australian fintech companies team up to develop ‘future’ energy retail platform

Melbourne-based financial technology company 1bill Holdings is set to invest $2 million into Accurassi, allowing it to build the “platform of the future” for energy retailers to transform how they supply green energy.

Accurassi delivered the Energy Switch website allowing New South Wales energy consumers to change between traditional energy providers based on cost. It is now working on a modular Customer Acquisition and Management Platform for energy retailers with a focus on clean power.

“The technology we are building will allow energy retailers to diversify and evolve through the innovation of energy plans and billing capabilities,” Accurassi CEO Colin Fraser said.

“It will empower customers to choose what they want, how they pay, and when they pay for it – things like bundled hardware, energy subscriptions and plans customised to an individual’s needs,” Fraser added.

1bill CEO Neil Saligrama says the investment “strategically aligned both companies” by combining 1bill’s market reach with Accurassi’s technology.

“No transition is easy, unless it’s made easy via technology, and that’s what this is about: using technology to simplify energy acquisition and management and provide clarity for consumers to make a smooth transition to sustainable solutions,” Saligrama said.