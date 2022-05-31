Melbourne-based 8 Star Energy set to shine in Europe 

Melbourne-based 8 Star Energy, Australia’s licensed partner for Energizer and Eveready, has entered a further exclusive distribution partnership with Energizer Solar and Germany-based Memodo to distribute solar modules, power storage, inverters and charging stations throughout Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH region) and 28 other European countries.

Memodo founder and CEO Daniel Schmitt said that “With 8 Star Energy, we are cooperating with a strong company that is ideally prepared to become one of the key players in renewable energy. We are very proud to accompany this path and provide the platform to bring the brand and components to the masses.”

Schmitt added that he saw this as a “long-lasting and successful partnership.” And considering the still unchanging situation of product shortages mixed with high demand and supply constraints, the partnership couldn’t come at a better time for European off-takers.

Last month, at The Smarter E Europe event in Munich, Germany, Schmitt told pv magazine that he currently sees that 80% of the photovoltaic systems that are currently being installed in Germany are coming with a storage device.

That figure may sound extraordinarily high to Australian ears, but in the future Schmitt assumes every system will be built with an integrated battery storage system.

Australia’s uptake of home battery systems and electric vehicles (EVs) is slow by comparison to Europe, but judging by how the high-EV penetration in Europe has buoyed residential storage uptake, Australia’s home battery boom can’t be far behind.

No wonder Energizer Solar has launched its complete PV portfolio of modules, storage, inverters and charging solutions in Europe. Including its Beam monocrystalline PERC modules (365-500 Wp), the all-in-one 6.1 kWh to 24.4 kWh Energizer Homepower system with backup power function, the stackable Energizer Home Hybrid battery (3.97-27.8 kWh), the Energizer Force, Force S and Force T inverter series, and the Energizer wall boxes and charging stations (AC wall boxes from 7 kW, DC 480 kW charging stations).

Nevertheless, it seems the trend for companies to test out new solutions in Australia is proving profitable not just for international players, but homegrown companies too. Energizer Solar’s successful launch in the hands of 8 Star Energy has demonstrated that one of the world’s most trusted battery brands trusts 8 Star Energy to get the job done on the renewable energy hungry European stage.

8 Star Energy’s general manager for Europe, Marcus Brunner, said the entrance of Energizer Solar to the European market is the arrival of a world leader in battery cells. “With Memodo, we have found a partner operating across Europe that is not only a classic wholesaler, but also provides knowledge and drives the energy transition,” says Brunner. “Our DNA are related and an exclusive partnership is thus the logical consequence.”

Energizer’s senior manager of licensing, Scott Meczkowski, described the European launch as a significant step forward for 8 Star Energy. “There is a growing appetite for renewable energy solutions,” says Meczkowski, “and we’re confident their new line of solar products will be well received by consumers and renewable energy distributors alike.”