Queensland takes out 14 of the top 15 performing solar assets in June

The top performing solar farms in June were Genex Power’s Kidston solar farm, recording a capacity factor of 23%. It was followed by Pacific Hydro Australia’s Haughton stage 1 solar farm, at a capacity factor of 22.4%, and Adani Australia’s Rugby Run solar farm, with 22.4% AC CF, Rystad senior analyst in renewables research, David Dixon, outlines.
All these solar farms are located in Queensland, where in fact 14 of the top 15 are housed. Just one, the 146 MW (DC) Gunnedah Solar Farm west of Tamworth, made it in from New South Wales.
It wasn’t only the utility segment where Queensland shone, but also residential. Recent analysis from SunWiz found the state, one of Australia’s most coal reliant and also most affected by the sky rocketing fossil fuel prices, saw a major uptick in small scale installations.
In June, installs rose 33% in Queensland, compared to just 9% in NSW.
Wind assets
If Queensland won solar in June, wind won Australia. “It was all about wind in June with all wind assets in the NEM and the WEM generating 2839 GWh, wind’s highest month on record,” Dixon said.
“Wind generation overtook brown coal to become Australia’s second largest source of electricity generation in June.
“This is a trend that will continue over the next 24 months as a further 3.5 GW of wind assets at various stages of construction and commissioning become fully operational,” Dixon added.
Both Tasmania and Victoria set wind generation records, with Victoria becoming the first state to generate more than terawatt hour from wind within a month.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.