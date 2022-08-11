Canadian Solar to build new Qinghai production base

From pv magazine Global | via the Chinese PV Industry Brief
Canadian Solar has revealed that it has signed an agreement with the authorities in Haidong, Qinghai province, to invest CNY 60 billion (AU$12.75 billion) in a new PV components production base. It aims to produce 200,000 metric tons (MTs) of polysilicon per year, as well as 250,000 MTs of silicon metal, 50 GW of silicon ingot casting, and 10 GW of wafer-cutting capacities. In addition, it aims to make 10 GW of solar cells and 10 GW of advanced PV modules per year at the site, along with related PV materials.
Boamax Technologies has revealed that it has officially started building a heterojunction (HJT) cell and module factory in Bengbu, Anhui province. The Shenzhen-listed company said it will invest CNY 1.68 billion (AU$357 million) in the first phase of the factory, which will feature 2 GW of HJT cell lines and 2 GW of PV panel lines. It aims to finish building the plant by the end of May 2023. Boamax Technologies started HJT cell and panel production earlier this year, and aims to eventually reach 18 GW of HJT cell output, along with 8 GW of supporting panel capacity.
Author: Vincent Shaw
