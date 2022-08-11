Western Australia is closing in on its first commercial-scale green hydrogen

The 11 MW Northam solar farm is the site of the MEG HP1 hydrogen project.

Australian renewable hydrogen company Infinite Green Energy (ICE, formerly Infinite Blue Energy) is pushing ahead with what it says will be Western Australia’s first commercial-scale renewable hydrogen.

The MEG HP1 project in Northam, which is now set to include a hydrogen refuelling station, builds on the existing 11 MW Northam Solar Farm.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce up to four tonnes of renewable hydrogen a day for transport use by early 2024.

IGE has now secured enough land to potentially double the site’s production to eight tonnes a day, and now has room enough for a hydrogen refuelling station and storage for eight hydrogen-powered trucks.

“IGE has the land, renewable electricity, project expertise, initial customer base and financing options to produce WA’s first commercial-scale renewable hydrogen in Northam,” said IGE CEO Stephen Gauld.

The hydrogen refuelling station will be the result of a partnership between IGE and WA fuel distributor Refuel Australia. Refuel Australia managing director Ian Burrows said the company is “thrilled to be working with Infinite Green Energy to bring renewable hydrogen into our product offering, starting with the planned Northam fuelling station.”

“Renewable hydrogen will likely form a significant part of the fuel mix as the world moves towards net-zero carbon emissions,” continued Burrows. “Hydrogen is particularly suited to the medium and heavy transport operators that form the core of our customer base. We are excited to be an early mover in the supply of green hydrogen”.

MEG HP1 appears to be a warm-up of sorts, with IGE more prominently showcasing its Arrowsmith Hydrogen Plant, which it says will produce up to 25 tonnes of green hydrogen daily. Arrowsmith sits a fair way north of Perth, on the state’s coast. IGE says this project will incorporate 65 MW of solar and 90 MW of wind in stage one, though timeframes for the project have not been given.