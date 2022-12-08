Cell switch boosts power output of Trina Vertex S module

The new Vertex S All-Black module has power output up to 425 W.

The latest version of Trina Solar’s Vertex S All-Black, or Aesthetic module has power output up to 425 W and maximum efficiency of 21.3%. The Chinese manufacturer said single module power for the upgraded version of the series has increased by up to 30 W. This additional power has been achieved by implementing the latest 210mm rectangular silicon wafer technology instead of regular square-shaped cells.

The product is backed by a 25-year product and 25-year performance warranty. End power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power, while degradation in the first year should not exceed 2%.

Trina said the Vertex S Aesthetic module is compatible with mainstream optimisers, inverters and mounting systems available in Australia.

The module, which measures 1,754mm × 1,096mm × 30mm and weighs in at 21kg, has been designed for residential applications and commercial and industrial installations and Trina Solar Asia Pacific President Todd Li is confident the installer-friendly Vertex S will secure a significant share of the Australian rooftop PV market.

“We are seeing strong interest from Australian households for this product because of its performance, in terms of higher power output and efficiency,” he said, adding part of the appeal of the Vertex S Aesthetic module is its sleek look.

The Vertex S Aesthetic module appears more matte and has minimal glass reflection thanks to a double layer of anti-reflection coating (ARC). The module also has a uniform black colour due to a dedicated cell-blackening treatment.

“More and more Australian households are installing solar on their rooftops, so we make sure we offer a wide choice of module designs to complement various styles of roofs and help aesthetically-minded homeowners,” Todd said.

“The black colour cells with ultra-fine busbars, together with a fine layout of the black frame, back-sheet, black label and string busbars, makes Vertex S All-Black visually appealing for households.”

Trina said the first shipment of the upgraded Vertex S All-Black modules has already arrived in Australia and is now available for sale.