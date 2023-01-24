Queensland flow battery maker integrates products with Chinese inverters

Redflow’s Managing Director and CEO, Tim Harris, and System Integration Architect, Simon Hackett, in front of the first Energy Pod Z module.

Following extensive testing, Redflow’s zinc-bromine flow batteries have now been integrated with Deye’s hybrid inverters – allowing customers a simpler way to integrate solar and connect their system to the grid.

“The inverter offers the ability to have a direct connection of solar and batteries in a three-phase grid connected inverter and can also continue charging batteries from solar PV even in the event of a grid outage, as well as a backup generator input,” Redflow announced.

The integration testing was completed at Redflow’s Integration and Testing facility in South Australia by Redflow Battery Management System Architect, Simon Hackett.

The Deye inverter demonstrated complete compatibility between Redflow’s ZBM3 zinc-bromine flow battery, the company said.

The Deye 10 kW and 12 kW 3-phase hybrid inverters are fully AS4777.2:2020 certified and CEC approved for the Australian market and integrate successfully with solar PV arrays, 48 Vdc battery storage, grid and generator connections in a single cost-effective, outdoor-capable, wall-mounted device, the company added.

“The Deye inverter simplifies the way customers connect to the grid and seamlessly integrates batteries and solar, which will be particularly beneficial for commercial and industrial customers,” Redflow CEO and Managing Director, Tim Harris said.

For larger storage systems, up to 10 Deye inverters can be clustered together in parallel to service large commercial site deployments.

Redflow will also offer the option to integrate the Deye hybrid inverter in to its new QuadPod energy storage solution; a 40 kWh pre-wired enclosure.

Despite the anticlimactic ‘takeoffs’ for flow batteries, Redflow has steadily been growing into the US and other markets. In the last years, it has launched a series of new products, manufacturing plays, and major installations.