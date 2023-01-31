Longi increases product warranty to 25 years

Longi has announced it will move from a 15 to 25 year product warranty on its rooftop Hi-MO 5m modules in Australia. The move brings its product and performance warranties into line at 25 years and follows a much broader trend of ballooning solar warranties.

The product warranty increase applies to the Longi module types:

LR5-54HPH-xxxM (54-cell Series)

LR5-54HPB-xxxM (54-cell Series)

This series was designed mainly for residential and C&I rooftop systems, producing a maximum power output of 415 Watts with an efficiency of 21.25%. The modules use P-type technology, which Longi remains loyal to amid a migration towards N-type technology among its peers.

Brett Robinson, National Sales Manager at Longi Solar Australia, told pv magazine Australia during the All-Energy conference in Melbourne last year that Longi has chosen to stand by P-type as it believes this path holds more ultimate value for the customer.

That is, while N-type is considered to have a superiorities in terms of its wafer, the cells are harder to produce and those benefits are outweighed by the added costs.

Coming back to warranties, Robinson said of the boost: “We want to make sure that our products and our warranties are clear evidence of the strong R&D support our operation has.”

Growing solar warranties hold an uneasy position in the minds of some installers though, who claim they are a marketing function for manufacturers and it is ultimately them – the installers – who take the fall when products have problems.