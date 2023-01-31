Longi increases product warranty to 25 years

Chinese manufacturer Longi has increased the product warranty for its Hi-MO 5m modules to 25 years in Australia and New Zealand. The company says the ten year boost comes “after identifying how important it has become for consumers to have full confidence and peace of mind at the time of choosing their solar system components.”

Longi's Hi-MO 5 54-cell

Image: Longi

Longi has announced it will move from a 15 to 25 year product warranty on its rooftop Hi-MO 5m modules in Australia. The move brings its product and performance warranties into line at 25 years and follows a much broader trend of ballooning solar warranties.

The product warranty increase applies to the Longi module types: 

  • LR5-54HPH-xxxM (54-cell Series) 
  • LR5-54HPB-xxxM (54-cell Series)

This series was designed mainly for residential and C&I rooftop systems, producing a maximum power output of 415 Watts with an efficiency of 21.25%. The modules use P-type technology, which Longi remains loyal to amid a migration towards N-type technology among its peers.

Brett Robinson, National Sales Manager at Longi Solar Australia, told pv magazine Australia during the All-Energy conference in Melbourne last year that Longi has chosen to stand by P-type as it believes this path holds more ultimate value for the customer. 

That is, while N-type is considered to have a superiorities in terms of its wafer, the cells are harder to produce and those benefits are outweighed by the added costs.

Coming back to warranties, Robinson said of the boost: “We want to make sure that our products and our warranties are clear evidence of the strong R&D support our operation has.”

Growing solar warranties hold an uneasy position in the minds of some installers though, who claim they are a marketing function for manufacturers and it is ultimately them – the installers – who take the fall when products have problems. 

