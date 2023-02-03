Dodgy solar installer convicted after CER investigation

A dodgy solar installer has been convicted after an investigation conducted by Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) found the culprit, Gavin Brady, gained financially by falsely claiming to install 11 PV systems. Brady pleaded guilty in Moorabbin Justice Centre to five offences of dishonesty under the Commonwealth Criminal Code on Feb. 1, 2023.

Brady, the director of Shine Tech Solar Pty Ltd., a then Clean Energy Council (CEC) accredited solar installer, claimed the installations took place between October 2020 and April 2021.

In a statement, the CER said its investigation found that Brady submitted 11 false Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs), alongside certificates of electrical safety. These forms and their nonexistent solar systems, created 1,390 STCs for which a renewable energy certificate agent paid Brady $50,000.

According to CER, the Magistrate stated the sentencing should “strongly emphasise general deterrence.” Brady was given a two-year Community Correction Order which requires him to complete 300 hours of unpaid community service. Brady was also made to compensate the renewable certificate agent to the tune of $48,528.

“Installers who attempt to benefit from making false statements regarding STC eligibility – whether they haven’t been on site for the installation, or the installation simply doesn’t exist – will get caught,” said Thomas Stoddart, acting general manager of the CER’s Compliance Branch.

“The CER expects information provided to it to be true and correct,” continued Stoddart, “and will take enforcement action where it is warranted under our Compliance Education and Enforcement Policy.”