Australia and China strengthen hydrogen cooperation

Malaysia is actively positioning itself as a regional leader in renewable energy by investing in electric assets, such as charging infrastructure and cleaner energy carriers. The country is set to unveil its Energy Transition Roadmap in phases, with the initial focus on supporting the solar and hydrogen industries through the establishment of renewable energy special zones. Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli recently outlined the importance of the energy transition plans to the Qatari government and companies, identifying them as Malaysia’s second priority after fiscal and financial stability.

The hydrogen refuelling station market is on track to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17.9% between 2023 and 2032, Global Market Insights said in a newly published report. The market was valued at USD 4.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 25.7 billion by 2032, with the mobile hydrogen refuelling station segment reaching a value of more than USD 7.7 billion in 2032.