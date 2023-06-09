Portable system uses PV to produce drinkable water from air moisture

From pv magazine Global
A team of researchers from Northumbria University in the United Kingdom has created Solar2Water, a solar-powered system that extracts moisture from the air to produce drinking water.
The patented solution overcomes limitations of conventional atmospheric water generators by generating a constant amount of water, regardless of air humidity, and producing twice as much water with the same energy input.
Solar2Water operates solely on solar energy, with two solar panels and a battery for continuous operation. Its creators emphasise its user-friendly design and robust construction, enabling use in any environment without specialised training.
Muhammad Wakil Shahzad, a professor at Northumbria University, received seed funding from the University to develop Solar2Water. After securing proof-of-concept funding from the Northern Accelerator, Shahzad and his team successfully developed a pilot system capable of producing 15 to 20 litres of drinking water per day.
The goal is to expand the water production capacity to 50 litres per day, aiming to provide enough drinking water for a small community.
