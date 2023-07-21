EV briefs: WA charging network expands; NSW opens grants applications

Horizon Power, Western Australia’s regional power provider, said a 150 kW fast charger has been installed at Town Beach carpark in Broome, allowing drivers to charge their electric vehicles (EV) in as little as 20 minutes.

The project features charging hardware provided by Melbourne-based company Jet Charge and also includes a combination of solar and battery, with a back-up diesel generator.

Horizon said it will open an EV charging station in Carnarvon next month, while construction has started on chargers in Exmouth, Denham, Derby and Karratha.

The WA EV charging network will be the longest in Australia stretching more than 7,000 kilometres from Kununurra in the north, to Esperance in the south and east to Eucla. It is to include 98 charging stations across 49 locations.

NSW grants initiative now live for applications.

The NSW government has announced a new funding round to install at least 500 kerbside chargers to help EV drivers in high-density communities find convenient options to charge their car.

As part of the first round of a $10 million (USD 6.78 million) program, $3 million in funding will be offered to local councils and charge point operators to install kerbside chargers in 26 targeted local government areas where private off-street parking is limited.

Grant amounts will be limited to $800,000 with the funding for each applicant to be less than 80% of the equipment and installation cost with funding for each EV charge port to be capped at $10,000.

Up to 80% of the cost of a three-year EV charger software subscription can also be included in eligible applications.

Applications are now open and will be taken until 17 November 2023.

ACT launches cost comparison web tool

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government has launched a new cost comparison web tool to make it easier for Canberrans to better understand the running costs associated with EVs or other zero emissions vehicles.

The free tool allows users to see at a glance the total cost of ownership of any car model available in Australia over a five-year period. It also allows you to compare these costs to other models available on the market.

The tool also provides information on driving range, annual fuel or energy costs, as well as financial incentives available if you purchase an EV in the ACT.

Victorian council claims state first

As part of what the local council is describing as a first for the state of Victoria, an EV fast charger has been installed at the Bayswater train station in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

The Knox city council has brokered a deal with Sydney-based Jolt to instal up to seven fast charging stations in the local government area no cost to council. Fast chargers have now been installed at the Bayswater and Ferntree Gully train station, and in the carpark at the Scoresby Village shopping centre, with more to come.

All construction and operating costs associated with these charging stations are borne by Jolt which provides drivers with up to 7 kWh – about 15-20 minutes’ charging time – free each day. This allows for 40-50km of driving range. If people want to charge for longer, Jolt charges about 46 cents per kWh.