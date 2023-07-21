Tesla sues Australia’s Cap-XX over battery technology

Sydney-headquartered Cap-XX designs and manufactures supercapacitors and energy management systems, with plants in Australia, Malaysia, China and the U.S.

The lawsuit specifically refers to the electrodes used in the supercapacitors, which Tesla described in the court documents as the “primary source of the device’s power capabilities.”

Tesla said the electrodes used in Cap-XX’s supercapacitors match Maxwell’s patented technology. It has filed a lawsuit in a Texas federal court against Cap-XX, asking the court to award financial compensation for damages done.

The legal action follows a claim of patent infringement brought by Cap-XX against Maxwell Technologies in 2019. The trial date for that action has been set for December.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Cap-XX said it “remains optimistic” about its prospects in the action against Maxwell and “intends to strenuously defend” the Tesla claims “and further announcements will be made as appropriate.”