DAH Solar enters Australian market with anti-dust module range

Solar wholesaler Austra Energy began importing DAH Solar’s ‘Full Screen’ patented panel late last year, but was showcasing the range from the Australian market entrant at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney for the first time.

DAH Solar’s ‘Full Screen’ modules have a lowered frame, meaning water is able to run freely off the panel’s surface. The point of the design is to allow dusty residue to wash off the module easily unimpeded by the frame. Theoretically, this should allow the modules to be cleaned naturally by rain, leading to the claim they are ‘self-cleaning.’

It is a similar concept to Longi’s new Hi-MO X6 Guardian panel, which was launched at the same event in the adjacent booth. The key differences are that DAH Solar’s ‘Full Screen’ modules have lowered frames on all sides, rather than simply the short side – as is the case with Longi.

DAH also has residential 440W and 475W panels, as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) sized panels at 585W and 595W.

The DAH panels are secured with a special rubber clamp, which is able to withstand temperatures up to 110°C, company representatives said.

DAH Solar is a newcomer to the Australian market, although the company was established back in 2009. The manufacturer is headquartered in China, with branches across the USA, Brazil, Germany, and Japan.