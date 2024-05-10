Redback Technologies exits voluntary administration

Redback Technologies has announced it has new owners with the Australian arm of China-based fintech company Ebon International taking control of the Queensland-headquartered battery and smart inverter outfit.

Brisbane-based Redback, which entered voluntary administration in March, said the new ownership marks a “pivotal moment” in its journey and will allow it to continue creating its integrated hardware and software technologies, which capture, store and manage solar energy.

“This new chapter of Redback Technologies provides a platform to continue to invest in leading-edge technology and also maximise the global relationships that Australia Ebon group holds,” the company said in a statement.

Redback said the deal marks the start of a new phase of growth and innovation for the company which has already announced a range of new products expected to hit the market in the next eight to 12 months, including its next generation hybrid battery system, for which commercial shipments are slated for June.

“The team is already hard at work finalising the release of its next-generation hybrid battery system,” the company said. “This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in renewable energy solutions, empowering individuals and businesses to embrace sustainability and contribute to a cleaner future.”

The company is also tipped to release an updated hybrid 3-phase inverter, which is likely to be available late this year or early next.

Redback said the new ownership makes no change to its local tech support and warranty teams which will continue to support installers. The company also highlighted that all warranty policies remain intact and unaffected by this change.